Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $51.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.98 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

