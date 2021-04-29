Cream (CRM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $31,451.97 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

