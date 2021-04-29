Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.57

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 19160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRARY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

