Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KURA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,229,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

