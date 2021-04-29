Credit Suisse Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

