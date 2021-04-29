Credit Suisse Group Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.