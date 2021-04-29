Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,686. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

