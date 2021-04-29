Credit Suisse Group Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ES. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.