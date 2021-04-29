Credit Suisse Group Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $371.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $371.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.93.

FB stock opened at $307.10 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

