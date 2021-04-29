Credit Suisse Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 688,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

