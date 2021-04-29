Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFJPY. BNP Paribas lowered Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

