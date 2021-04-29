Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KHNGY. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.