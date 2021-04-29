Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 1,219.8% in April

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a growth of 1,219.8% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,728,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 359,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 303,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

