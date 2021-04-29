Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CREE. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Cree has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cree by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

