Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

