Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $29.33. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 900 shares.

The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

