CRH’s (CRH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,864. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. CRH has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

