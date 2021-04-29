CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.41. 46,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,156. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

