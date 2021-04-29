Critical Analysis: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 30.29 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -110.78 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 156.25 $25.31 million $0.09 3,680.56

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnite and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 3 4 0 2.57 Zoom Video Communications 3 10 15 0 2.43

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $431.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Magnite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Magnite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Video Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices; and Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology with subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. The company offers Zoom for Developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps; OnZoom, a platform for users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Apps to access from Zoom Meetings and the Zoom Desktop client to facilitate collaboration and engagement during meetings. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

