Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. 29,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,421. Crocs has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

