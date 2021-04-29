Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.49, with a volume of 85176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $34,119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.