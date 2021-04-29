CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFB. Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CFB opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $754.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

