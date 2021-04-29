Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $408,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $102.60 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.