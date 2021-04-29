Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

