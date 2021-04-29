Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after buying an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

