Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

