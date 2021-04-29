Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NIC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

