Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

