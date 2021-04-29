Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 60 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

NYSE:CACI opened at $251.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

