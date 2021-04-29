Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

