CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of CryoLife worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CryoLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRY stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

