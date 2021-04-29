Crypto.com Coin Price Up 4.8% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $4.66 billion and $77.37 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.50 or 0.00818254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.00 or 0.07947505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.