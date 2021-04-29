Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

