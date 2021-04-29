CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $482,829.35

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $482,829.35 and $1,769.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00326875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

