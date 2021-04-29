CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE CTS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 182,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $966.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

