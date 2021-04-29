CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 844,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

