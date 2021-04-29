Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

NYSE:CFR traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 518,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.