Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 42.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $255.38 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.