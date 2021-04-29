CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.