Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $581.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $583.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CW stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

