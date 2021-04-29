Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 296,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders have sold a total of 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

