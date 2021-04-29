Cutler Group LP Acquires 1,205 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 150.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

NYSE:LEA traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.21. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.76 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

