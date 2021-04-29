Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CYCC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 40,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,107. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.