CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

