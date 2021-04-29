D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective increased by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.41.

DHI stock opened at $99.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock worth $1,201,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

