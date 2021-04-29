DA Davidson Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

