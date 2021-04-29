DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

FGBI stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.