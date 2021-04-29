Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 8.76.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

