Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 5.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.57. 26,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,283. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

