Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Issues Earnings Results

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

